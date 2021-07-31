Prominent ISIS leader killed in Diyala

Shafaq News/ The Counter-Terrorism service announced today killing a prominent ISIS leader responsible for the booby-traps and suicide bombers.

The service said in a statement that its forces killed the terrorist nicknamed "Abu Saad Al-Samin", who was holding the position of the so-called Emir of Abu Dhar Al-Ghafari's district, in Diyala Governorate.

According to the statement, Al-Samin was well known for carrying out booby-trapping operations and preparing suicide bombers.

The service said that the operation's details were not announced earlier for security reasons.