Prominent ISIS leader arrested in Mosul
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-06-30T07:48:04+0000
Shafaq News/ A force from al-Hashd al-Shaabi Command in Nineveh thwarted a terrorist plot and arrested a prominent ISIS leader in Mosul.
According to a statement issued by the
PMF, the arrest operation was carried out based on intelligence Information about an ISIS terrorist intending to carry out a terrorist operation in the center of Mosul.
The statement indicated that the arrest was made according to an arrest warrant issued by the Iraqi judiciary.
