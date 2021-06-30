Report

Prominent ISIS leader arrested in Mosul

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-30T07:48:04+0000
Prominent ISIS leader arrested in Mosul

Shafaq News/ A force from al-Hashd al-Shaabi Command in Nineveh thwarted a terrorist plot and arrested a prominent ISIS leader in Mosul. 

 According to a statement issued by the 

PMF, the arrest operation was carried out based on intelligence Information about an ISIS terrorist intending to carry out a terrorist operation in the center of Mosul.

The statement indicated that the arrest was made according to an arrest warrant issued by the Iraqi judiciary.

