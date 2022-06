Shafaq News / Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) announced on Wednesday arresting a prominent ISIS terrorist in Kirkuk.

The PMF said in a statement that the arrestee who worked at the "Nineveh state" comes from a terrorist family and has three brothers belonging to the terrorist organization; the first is the commander of the Bartala sector, the second is in charge of the explosives workshop in the state of Nineveh, while the third is the commander of the Dabiq Bazawya army.