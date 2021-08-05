Report

Prominent ISIS leader arrested in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-05T16:51:44+0000
Prominent ISIS leader arrested in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Counter-Terrorism Service arrested a prominent ISIS leader in Baghdad.

The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasool, said in a statement that the operation was carried out based on the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Major General Rasool added that the accused was transferring suicide bombers and held the position of a commander of a security detachment, noting that he confessed to the existence of equipment storage in Tarmiyah district.

