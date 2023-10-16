Prominent ISIS leader apprehended in Saladin

Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell announced on Monday the apprehension of one of the most dangerous leaders affiliated with the ISIS terrorist organization in Saladin province. The arrest was made following meticulous surveillance and tracking operations by the National Security apparatus. The detained individual, identified as "Abu Tariq," held the position of communication and messaging officer, utilizing various social media platforms for terrorist activities, stated the Security Media Cell in a press release.

The suspect, upon interrogation, confessed his allegiance to ISIS and direct ties with the so-called economic chief and the commanding officer of the Hamreen Mountains, known as "Muntasir al-Samara'i." Additionally, he admitted his involvement in transporting and providing logistical support to the terrorist gangs.

The Security Media Cell revealed that Abu Tariq hailed from a radicalized family; all his siblings were associated with terrorist groups, the majority of whom met their demise at the hands of the security forces during operations to liberate occupied territories.

Following the suspect's initial confessions and the intelligence gathered, an airstrike was carried out on one of the terrorist hideouts situated on Al-Aith Island within Saladin. Eight members of the ISIS gangs were present at the location, several of whom were neutralized in the operation.

The arrest of the aforementioned terrorist came after exceptional intelligence and technical efforts, leading to his capture in the vicinity of Tal Ksaibah in Saladin. His statements have been meticulously documented and he has been referred to the relevant judicial authorities for necessary legal proceedings in accordance with the law, as confirmed by the Security Media Cell.