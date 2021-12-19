Pro-resistance movement: Hezbollah Brigades are not responsible for the attacks against G.C

Shafaq News/ Huqouq movement, close to the Hezbollah Brigades, said that the latter is not responsible for the attack against the Global Coalition's logistics convoys. A spokesman for the movement, Ali Fadl, told Shafaq News Agency, "The party that targeted the American military convoys must identify itself," noting, "the resistance cannot be held responsible, especially since it had issued an official statement clarifying its position and full commitment to the date of the withdrawal of US forces." "We do not want to neglect the diplomatic side for the sake of the military side. The resistance has the right to decide what to do if the US forces do not adhere to the date of their full withdrawal." In the past two days, different areas in the country witnessed operations targeting logistics Convoys of the Global Coalition. In addition, security forces thwarted today a Katyusha attack on the Green Zone in Baghdad, which includes the US embassy. It is worth noting that the National Security Adviser, Qassem Al-Araji, announced earlier this month that the US combat missions of the Global Coalition forces in Iraq have officially ended.

