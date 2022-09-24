Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Pro-government and Anti-government rallies held in Iran

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-24T11:08:31+0000
Pro-government and Anti-government rallies held in Iran

Shafaq News/ Iranian counterprotesters stormed the streets across the country supporting the authorities after eight days of anti-government protests and unrest over the death of the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Thousands waved Iranian flags in cities chanting against the United States and Israel.

Iran’s State TV suggested late Friday that the death toll from this week’s unrest could reach 35, while human rights organizations said more than 50 died.

Iran has also disrupted internet access and tightened restrictions on popular platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp.

In response, the U.S. Treasury Department said it would allow American tech firms to expand their business in Iran to boost internet access for the Iranian people.

The crisis in Iran began after a young woman was arrested by the morality police in Tehran last week for “allegedly wearing her Islamic headscarf too loosely.” The police said she died of a heart attack and was not mistreated, but her family has cast doubt on that account.

Videos on social media show demonstrations torching a police car and confronting officers. Others show gunfire ringing as protesters bolt from riot police.

In response, hackers have targeted several government media outlets, including Iran’s Channel 3.

Amini’s death has sparked sharp condemnation from Western countries, international organizations, and the United Nations.

related

Raisi: Iran has always sought to solve Iraq's issues

Date: 2021-08-10 20:56:38
Raisi: Iran has always sought to solve Iraq's issues

The exiled crown prince of Iran: Iran tarnished Iraq with misery and squalor

Date: 2021-02-14 20:49:49
The exiled crown prince of Iran: Iran tarnished Iraq with misery and squalor

Tensions rising between U.S. and Iran; New Year’s seen as potential flashpoint

Date: 2021-12-22 08:45:35
Tensions rising between U.S. and Iran; New Year’s seen as potential flashpoint

Iran supports a strong and unified Iraq, official says

Date: 2021-06-10 21:16:55
Iran supports a strong and unified Iraq, official says

Iraqi and Iran sign agreement to confront dust storms

Date: 2022-07-14 09:42:24
Iraqi and Iran sign agreement to confront dust storms

Top US officials discuss "protecting Americans in Iraq from Iran attacks"

Date: 2020-12-23 20:06:26
Top US officials discuss "protecting Americans in Iraq from Iran attacks"

Al-Kadhimi: we asked the U.S. and Iran to keep Iraq away from their conflict

Date: 2021-07-04 13:05:07
Al-Kadhimi: we asked the U.S. and Iran to keep Iraq away from their conflict

New US sanctions include “The Uncle”, the leader of PMF

Date: 2021-01-13 17:43:04
New US sanctions include “The Uncle”, the leader of PMF