Pro-government and Anti-government rallies held in Iran

Shafaq News/ Iranian counterprotesters stormed the streets across the country supporting the authorities after eight days of anti-government protests and unrest over the death of the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Thousands waved Iranian flags in cities chanting against the United States and Israel.

Iran’s State TV suggested late Friday that the death toll from this week’s unrest could reach 35, while human rights organizations said more than 50 died.

Iran has also disrupted internet access and tightened restrictions on popular platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp.

In response, the U.S. Treasury Department said it would allow American tech firms to expand their business in Iran to boost internet access for the Iranian people.

The crisis in Iran began after a young woman was arrested by the morality police in Tehran last week for “allegedly wearing her Islamic headscarf too loosely.” The police said she died of a heart attack and was not mistreated, but her family has cast doubt on that account.

Videos on social media show demonstrations torching a police car and confronting officers. Others show gunfire ringing as protesters bolt from riot police.

In response, hackers have targeted several government media outlets, including Iran’s Channel 3.

Amini’s death has sparked sharp condemnation from Western countries, international organizations, and the United Nations.