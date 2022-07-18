Pro-Sadrist figure: there is no need for demonstrations

Shafaq News / Saleh Mohammed al-Iraqi, who is close to the prominent Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, called on the latter's supporters not to organize any protests against the recent leaked statements of the head of the State of Law coalition, Nouri al-Maliki.

Al-Iraqi said in a tweet, "Thank you all... there is no need for protests... I say it again: Thank you."

Today evening, supporters of the Sadrist movement took the streets of Nasiriyah, the capital city of Dhi Qar, against the backdrop of the leaked recording attributed to al-Maliki that appeared yesterday.

Al-Maliki, in his recordings, allegedly insulted al-Sadr and al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF).