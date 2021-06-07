Pro-PKK faction detains two civilians in Sinjar today

Shafaq News/ A reliable security source said that a Pro-PKK armed faction detained two shepherds today in Sinjar district.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "Sinjar Protection Units detained two shepherds near one of their headquarters on the borders with Syria in Sinjar district."

The source added, "the two shepherds contacted their families and informed them that they were being held by these forces, before their phones were turned off and their news was interrupted."

The Sinjar Protection Units, linked to the anti-Turkish Kurdistan Workers' Party, are still deployed in large parts of Sinjar district, despite an agreement concluded by the Iraqi government with the Kurdistan Region last year to remove all factions from the district.