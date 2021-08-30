"Pro-Iranian militias" refuse to address the Sinjar crisis, U.S. consul in Erbil says 

Shafaq News/ The U.S. consul in the Kurdistan Region expressed his country's government's regret over the presence of "pro-Iranian militias" in Sinjar district, noting that these "militias" do not want to address the district's problem.

The U.S. Consul in the region, Robert Palladino, said during a press conference held today, in Erbil, "We believe that the Sinjar Agreement is appropriate to solve the Sinjar problem," stressing, "an understanding between Baghdad and Erbil and the residents will solve the problem."

He added, "the U.S. government regrets the presence of pro-Iranian militias in the district that does not want to address the problem of Sinjar."

"The Kurdistan Workers' Party coordinates with al-Hashd al-Shaabi", noting that the United States is encouraging the PKK and the PMF to withdraw from Sinjar to address the problem.

Palladino stressed the need for deploying local security forces, and the area's need to be managed by the Iraqi forces and the Peshmerga.

On October 9, Baghdad and Erbil reached an agreement to normalize the situation in Sinjar.

ISIS invaded Sinjar district in 2014 and committed a massacre against its residents, before the Peshmerga forces recaptured it the following year.

However, the Iraqi army backed by Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi invaded the Region due to the tension between the Region and the federal government against the backdrop of the independence referendum in 2017.

There are currently two local governments for Sinjar, one of which was appointed by the federal government authorities, while the second represents an elected government, which operates from Duhok governorate.

Additionally, a PKK faction was formed in the governorate, called Sinjar Protection Units, and receives salaries from the Iraqi government as a faction supported by Al-Hashd.

The PKK rejected repeated calls from the Region to leave the areas subjected to Turkish attacks, which impedes the return of tens of thousands of displaced Yazidis to their homes.