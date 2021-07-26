Pro-Iranian factions open a new gap on the Iraqi-Syrian borders, local official says

Shafaq News/ A senior local official in Al-Anbar Diwan, western Iraq, revealed today, Monday, that Iraqi armed factions loyal to Iran opened a new gap on the border with Syria.

The Official, who preferred to stay anonymous, told Shafaq News Agency, "if the Global Coalition leaves, these (Pro-Iranian) factions will swallow up the areas of western Al-Anbar."

He added that "these factions that are a part the Popular Mobilization Forces control vast areas on the Iraqi-Syrian border, and the majority of them are located south of Al-Qaim district," remarking that "the factions also have joint units with the Iraqi forces deployed within the administrative borders of the Governorate to the Al-Waleed port and then to Al-Tanaf.”

He continued, "The Global Coalition airstrikes that are targeting these factions pushed them to open another gap across the borders to facilitate their members’ movement and to transfer logistical support vehicles as they avoid moving through the Al-Waleed border crossing, for precautionary reasons.”

The Source said this gap is controlled by Kata’ib Hezbollah and Al-Nujaba.

He warned "If the Coalition or their military forces leaves Al-Anbar, the threat posed by the Factions will become more dangerous," noting that "the withdrawal of the Coalition forces will be followed by a large and active movement of ISIS cells in the desert areas especially the districts of Al-Rutba, Al-Qaim, Rawa and other cities.”