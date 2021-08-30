Report

Prison sentence against two government employees in Babel 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-30T05:55:38+0000
Prison sentence against two government employees in Babel 

Shafaq News/ The Babel Criminal Court issued two 7-year prison sentences for two officials in the governorate office after they were accused of receiving bribes.

 A statement of the Supreme Judicial Council, said, "The Babel Criminal Court, which specializes in integrity issues, issued a seven-year prison sentence against the director of the Government Contracts Department in the Babel Governorate Court, for receiving bribes from representatives of a company to establish a spiral scanner at Marjan Specialized Hospital.".

 The statement added that the court issued a similar sentence against the head of the investment plan accounts in the governorate office, also for receiving bribes.

