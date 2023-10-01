Prime minister says development road is a strategic endeavor for the Iraqi government

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Sunday said that the Development Road project is a vital and strategic endeavor that his government deems a priority in its program.

This came during his meeting with Turkish Minister of Transport, Abdülkadir Önal Oğlu, who is visiting the capital, Baghdad, for talks on the international transit route Turkey plans to establish in cooperation with Iraq.

A press release by al-Sudani's bureau quoted him saying that the execution of the Development Road project will enhance the ties between Iraq, Turkey, and other regional actors that share common interests.

"This is the most efficient, shortest, and cost-effective corridor for transportation, transit, and linking the Middle East with Europe," he said.

Al-Sudani expressed gratitude for Turkey's keen interest in participating in this strategic project, encouraging further technical dialogues between the two countries to formulate the economic model through which the project will be executed.

The Turkish minister reiterated his country's willingness to actively partake in the Development Road project and conveyed his government's satisfaction with Iraq's plans, substantial steps, and constructive efforts to revitalize and reform the Iraqi economy.