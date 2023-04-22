Prime minister appoints a new commander for Iraq's Special Force

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, has appointed Major General Walid Khalifa al-Tamimi as the new commander of the country's Special Force, succeeding the recently dismissed Lieutenant General Hamed al-Zuheiri.

The decision comes in the aftermath of the controversial escape of the convicted former Sunni Endowment chief, Saad Kambash, from a police facility in the capital, Baghdad.

Al-Zuheiri was relieved of his duties as Special Force commander on Thursday, April 20, in the aftermath of the incident.

Al-Tamimi, previously the commander of the 9th armored division, will assume his new role as the head of the Special Force, as the Iraqi government seeks to address the reverberations of the breach and restore confidence in its security system.