Prime Minister al-Sudani arrives in Erbil
2023-11-09T15:01:13+00:00
Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani has arrived in Erbil, the capital city of the Kurdistan region, on an official visit.
Al-Sudani who landed in the Erbil International Airport earlier today, Thursday, was welcomed by the semi-autonomous region's prime minister, Masrour Barzani.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the federal prime minister was flanked by his deputy, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, and a delegation of high-ranking government officials.