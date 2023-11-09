Prime Minister al-Sudani arrives in Erbil











Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani has arrived in Erbil, the capital city of the Kurdistan region, on an official visit. Al-Sudani who landed in the Erbil International Airport earlier today, Thursday, was welcomed by the semi-autonomous region's prime minister, Masrour Barzani. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the federal prime minister was flanked by his deputy, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, and a delegation of high-ranking government officials.