Prime Minister Al-Sudani Orders Active Pursuit of Corruption and Recovery of Smuggled Funds

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Prime Minister Muhammad S. al-Sudani issued directives for the implementation and careful follow-up of the cases related to recovering smuggled funds and those involved in corruption. The Prime Minister emphasized that the serious pursuit of the accused has already led many of them to surrender to justice.

In a statement from the Prime Minister's media office received by Shafaq News agency, it was announced that Al-Sudani chaired a meeting dedicated to monitoring the progress of recovering individuals accused, convicted, or wanted in corruption cases and retrieving seized funds. The heads of the Integrity Commission attended the meeting, the Financial Supervision Bureau, the Public Prosecution, Judicial Supervision, and directors-general from the Legal Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Legal Department in the Ministry of Justice, the Directorate of Arab and International Police, Interpol, and the Prime Minister's Advisor for Anti-Corruption Affairs.

During the meeting, participants discussed the completed cases, the progress made in ongoing procedures, the current work on various files, and the main challenges faced by the entities involved in recovery efforts.

Al-Sudani emphasized the practical importance of prioritizing and actively engaging in this matter for the agencies responsible for prosecution and recovery. This approach serves as evidence to citizens of the government's determination to combat corruption. He also highlighted the international agreements that bind Iraq to several countries worldwide, stressing the obligation to cooperate in implementing the law and restoring rights.

Furthermore, Al-Sudani stressed the need for all relevant agencies to exert their efforts within their respective jurisdictions. He emphasized the importance of Iraq's foreign diplomatic and economic relations in supporting the recovery of looted funds and pursuing wanted individuals.

The Prime Minister underscored that corruption significantly threatens government programs and can hinder national plans. Therefore, sustained action against corrupt practices and those involved is crucial.

Al-Sudani directed the inclusion of all files related to wanted fugitives into execution and claims, emphasizing the importance of careful follow-up for each case. He noted that the serious pursuit of the accused has already led many individuals to surrender to justice. The Interpol department has also prepared files for wanted individuals.

Last October, a scandal came to light when an internal audit by the Iraqi Finance Ministry alleged that the General Commission for Taxes — Iraq's Internal Revenue Service — had fraudulently paid some 3.7 trillion Iraqi dinars, or around $2.5 billion, to five companies.

Iraq has uncovered the massive scheme despite layers of safeguards.

The scandal poses an early test for Iraq's new government, which was formed after a prolonged political crisis.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani repeatedly vowed to crack down on corruption, but few expect senior officials or political leaders to be held accountable.

The scale of the embezzlement -- around 2.8% of the 2021 state budget — is remarkable, even for an oil-rich country where corruption has been rampant for decades.

Transparency International, a global watchdog, rated Iraq 157th out of 180 countries on its 2021 index for clean governance.