Prime Minister Al-Sudani Invites Al-Azhar's Top Cleric to Visit Iraq

Shafaq News/ Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, the Iraqi Prime Minister, has extended an invitation to Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, to visit Iraq.

This followed a meeting between the two at the Sheikhdom headquarters in Cairo, according to a statement by Al-Sudani's office.

In his meeting with the Grand Imam, Al-Sudani highlighted the challenges faced by the region due to the spread of extremist ideologies which distort religion and are disconnected from its true teachings.

He emphasized Iraq's vulnerability to such violent extremism, and applauded its resilience and heroic efforts to counteract it. Al-Sudani reiterated the importance of promoting a moderate discourse, representing the true essence of Islam, which emphasizes coexistence, brotherhood, love, and peace.

According to the statement, Al-Sudani expressed admiration for Al-Azhar's revered status among Muslims worldwide and invited the Grand Imam to visit Iraq. Al-Sudani said that his visit to Egypt embodies the fraternal spirit and enduring historical relations between the two countries.

In response, Sheikh Al-Tayeb acknowledged Iraq's significant role in the Islamic world. He lauded the indomitable spirit of the Iraqi people in overcoming their challenges and standing firm despite numerous adversities. Al-Tayeb expressed his warm reception to the Prime Minister, his optimism about the latter's administration, and pledged to visit Iraq in the near future, as per the statement.