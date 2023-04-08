Presidents of Iraq, Kurdistan discuss security, services, and sovereignty

Shafaq News/ Iraqi president Abdullatif Jamal Rashid on Saturday convened with the president of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, to deliberate over political, security, and service-oriented issues in the nation.

A readout released by the Iraqi presidency said the meeting discussed issues of utmost priority for both between the federal and regional governments.

Both leaders emphasized the imperative of reinforcing efforts to bolster the nation's security and stability, and protect its hard-earned gains.

They also addressed Friday's assault on the Sulaymaniyah airport, denouncing it as a breach of national sovereignty and affirming Iraq's right to adopt legitimate measures to prevent such transgressions.

The meeting touched on the agreement to resume oil exports from the Kurdistan region, underscoring the urgency of expediting the approval of the general budget and pertinent laws that directly impact citizens' livelihoods.

The readout called for supporting the government's endeavor to implement its program in a manner that meets the aspirations of Iraq's diverse population.