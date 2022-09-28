Report

Presidential vote might take place today, source says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-28T09:48:11+0000
Presidential vote might take place today, source says

Shafaq News / A source in the Coordination Framework revealed that political forces are trying to include the Presidential vote in the agenda of today's Parliamentary session, originally scheduled to vote on the Parliament Speaker's resignation.

The source told Shafaq News agency that it is planned to refuse PS Mohammed al-Halboosi's resignation, elect the first Deputy Speaker, and then elect a new President.

After choosing a new President, Mohammed Shiyaa al-Sudani must be officially assigned to form the new cabinet.

