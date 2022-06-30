Presidential candidate calls for bolstering the role of the head of the state

Shafaq News/ Presidential candidate Khaled Sheikh Siddiq urged the political forces in Iraq to seize the current opportunity to end the political deadlock, calling for activating the role of the presidency.

"Iraq stands in the face of an opportunity to get out of its political crisis, and we have had a long delay stuck in limbo between the fear of a destructive fire and the hope for a light for the future of our deep-rooted homeland," Sheikh Siddiq in a press release on Thursday, "the leaders of our country need not only the intelligence, but also the wisdom and the insight to manage the process in this sensitive period."

"This is key to move safely and peacefully from the pains of the political obstruction to the hope of the reconciliating mutual support, rather than getting a 'political inflammation' as a result of bandaging unhealed wounds, that is, without analyzing the causes of the problems and solving them at their roots," he said.

"We must be careful, avoid mistakes, and increase the efforts to win the hearts, to ensure mutual understanding...This can be achieved by giving priority to the interests of all over our own interests, even when those are legitimate," he continued.

"It is of great value to protect the unity and to close ranks firmly on our political scene. For this purpose, I hope that everyone makes effort to achieve the unity of the Shiite political house, because this will guarantee the stability of the country, to protect and strengthen the Sunnis of Iraq, and to restore the harmony and homogeneity within the Kurdish house," he said.

"There is no way to establish Iraq as a solid structure that is able to withstand the winds of crises without adopting a culture of solidarity, coexistence, and mutual support among its members."

"I hope that the next period will be the period of building the new Iraq, and this requires a constructive program to revamp the State of Iraq on innovative and non-typical bases that would contain the following points:

▪ Activating the role of the Presidency of the Republic and transforming it from an inoperative position or an inactive spectator into an office that plays a role of a supporter and of a partner of the Council of Ministers, a faithful advisor which enlightens the latter’s path by providing it with qualitative scientific support."

"▪ Also, strengthening the role of the Parliament and adopting best practices and modern ideas to improve its performance, to make it a 'house of knowledge', a place for national dialogue, and a forum for Iraq's ethnicities and cultures, and eventually to become an inspiring and shining model across borders."

"▪ In general, importance should be given to rebuilding the ethics in the work and to making the state organs pioneers and institutions driven by a mission. It is a noble goal and an honourable responsibility that rests on the shoulders of everyone, especially the distinguished political leaders and representatives."