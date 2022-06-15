President of the Judicial Council, PUK Head call to respect the Iraqi Judiciary

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zaidan, discussed with the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Bafel Talabani, the role of the Judiciary in addressing the political crisis in Iraq.

In a statement, the Council said the two sides stressed "the need for all political forces to respect the Judiciary and to strengthen citizens' confidence in the judicial independence.

It is worth noting that the PUK, headed by Talabani, was holding a series of meetings with Iraqi parties in conjunction with the recent political developments after the resignation of the Sadrists' lawmakers.

The withdrawal also urged the President of the Supreme Judicial Council to hold last Monday a meeting with the Iraqi President, Barham Salih, and Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to discuss the developments and the repercussions on the economic situation. The meeting agreed to call all political forces to unite to find a solution to the political crisis.