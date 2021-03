Shafaq News / Arshad Salihi, the president of the Iraqi Turkmen Front resigned on Friday for unknown cause.

Sources, preferred to remain anonymous, told Shafaq News Agency that Arshad Salihi had submitted his resignation and the deputy president of the Front, Hassan Turan, who is currently in Turkey, took over the Presidency."

Tomorrow, Saturday the Iraqi Turkmen Front will make an official statement in this regard, the sources said.

Salihi is an Iraqi Turkmen politician who has been leader of the Iraqi Turkmen Front since May 2011, and a member of the Iraqi parliament since 2010.