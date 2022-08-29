President of Republic hosts the heads of three authorities in a key meeting

Shafaq News/ Iraq's outgoing President, Barham Salih on Monday hosted the heads of the executive, judicial, and legislative authorities in a key meeting in al-Salam palace to ponder solutions for the ongoing political crisis in the country.

A readout issued by the Iraqi presidency said Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi, and Chief Justice Faiq Zeidan discussed the latest updates on the political situation in Iraq.

"Maintaining the security, stability, and the democratic and constitutional pathways is a duty of all the Iraqis," the leaders asserted, "it is a duty of the state institutions and the national political forces. The constructive dialogue is the only way to end the ongoing disagreements."

The heads of the authorities reiterated their commitment to supporting the Prime Minister's call for holding a new round of talks, urging the Sadrist movement to join.

The meeting called for an immediate cease of "media escalation" that might negatively affect the interests of the country.