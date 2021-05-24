Report

President discusses preparations for the elections with IHEC and UN's SRSG in Baghdad

Date: 2021-05-24T14:26:23+0000
Shafaq News/ The President of the Iraqi Republic, Barham Salih, convened today, Monday, with the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and discussed updates on the elections preparations in the country.

A readout of the meeting issued by the Iraqi Presidency, said that the attendees reviewed the temporal and operational frame of the elections and the requirements mandatory for its success, stressing the importance of the UN role in supporting and monitoring the elections, proceeding with the biometric registration of voters, and enforcing the national commitment code and the legal and operational commitment memorandum.

President Salih laid emphasis upon holding fair and just elections in all its stages, sustain electoral security, and provide protection for the rights of participation and candidacy, deeming those as foundations to ensure the success of the elections and commence the march of reform.

