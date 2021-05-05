Report

President Salih: we see the signs of an impending conflict

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-05T15:08:38+0000
President Salih: we see the signs of an impending conflict

Shafaq News/ The President of the Republic of Iraq, Barham Salih, took part in an online interview today, Wednesday. 

The discussion is being hosted by Beirut Institute and marks the first anniversary of the think tank's series of online "e-policy circles".

President Salih said in the interview, "we see the signs of impending regional conflict," highlighting Iraq's role in bridging gaps between the conflicting parties. 

"Iraq has a long course for economic and political recovery. We are also facing regional tensions. We envisage features for the expansion of this conflict in the region, and Iraq is trying to bring those rival parties together." 

"Iraq cannot be weak. It cannot be plunged into conflict. Most Iraqis want to move forward to help our friends in the region." 

The programme previously featured Gen Kenneth McKenzie, chief of US Central Command, Jordan's Prince Hassan bin Talal and Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

Wednesday's talks are "dedicated to a constructive and forward-looking discussion" with President Salih, the institute said.

Also taking part are Saudi Arabia's Prince Turki Al Faisal, the institute's summit co-chairman, and former CIA chief Gen David Petraeus.

