Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Salih: we have a lot to do

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-10T18:06:54+0000
President Salih: we have a lot to do

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, said that the completion of the elections is "a starting point towards the reform that the people seek".

He added, "A huge task awaits us to form authorities that express its (the people) will and realize its aspirations for a better future."

Salih thanked the government, security services, IHEC, and international observers for preparing the requirements of this day.

For his part, the speaker of the dissolved parliament, Muhammad al-Halboosi, said in a statement, "Thank you to those who contributed to the success of the elections, including the voters, the commission and the observers, with the support of the Supreme Judiciary, the security forces, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and the positive role of the United Nations, the media and journalists."

related

Iraq’s President congratulates Raisi on election win

Date: 2021-06-19 12:43:18
Iraq’s President congratulates Raisi on election win

Iraq’s President warns against political money in the upcoming elections

Date: 2021-10-02 17:37:57
Iraq’s President warns against political money in the upcoming elections

Saleh to Aboul Gheit: Iraq's security is essential to the Middle East

Date: 2021-04-10 11:39:20
Saleh to Aboul Gheit: Iraq's security is essential to the Middle East

Kata'ib Hezbollah endorses the elections and calls for wide participation

Date: 2021-08-08 20:36:26
Kata'ib Hezbollah endorses the elections and calls for wide participation

Iraq’s President holds first meeting with the new Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi in Tehran

Date: 2021-08-05 08:53:36
Iraq’s President holds first meeting with the new Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi in Tehran

President Salih calls for devising a Population plan to Iraq

Date: 2021-06-20 19:24:19
President Salih calls for devising a Population plan to Iraq

Salih calls for distancing the Budget from political conflict and resolving Baghdad-Erbil issues

Date: 2021-02-02 11:37:23
Salih calls for distancing the Budget from political conflict and resolving Baghdad-Erbil issues

Al-Sadr is preparing for the upcoming Iraqi Elections

Date: 2020-11-27 11:46:14
Al-Sadr is preparing for the upcoming Iraqi Elections