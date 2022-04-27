President Salih warns of a series of crises that may affect the country

Shafaq News / Iraq's incumbent President, Barham Salih, warned on Wednesday of new dangerous crises that may affect the country.

Salih said in a series of tweets today, "#Sawa_Lake, the Pearl of the south in Samawa, I recall visiting it with my father in my youth and admiring its beauty."

"It’s drying is to be lamented and a reminder of the existential dangers of climate change. Confronting climate change issues must become a national priority", he added.

The incumbent President stressed, "MesopotamianRevitalization Initiative is for Iraq and the region and is comprised of strategic projects for reforestation, modern management of water resources, clean energy, and cross border cooperation to face climate change dangers."

"The #Mesopotamian_Revitalization Initiative published and approved by the council of ministers last year, should be developed and activated as a framework to build a green supporting economy and avoid water resources bankruptcy and associated migration and abandonment of farms."