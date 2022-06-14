President Salih to launch a political initiative soon

Shafaq News / A source close to President Barham Salih revealed that the latter will launch a new initiative to address the current political crisis in the country.

The source told Shafaq News agency that Salih started working on the initiative shortly after al-Sadr decided to pull out of the political process, pointing out that the President received positive signs from the political parries, especially the Coordination Framework.

He added that the initiative aims to make al-Sadr retract his decision which can seriously affect the country, noting that no government can succeed without Sadrist blessing and support.

Yesterday, Salih, and the head of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zaidan, held today a "special" meeting with the head of al-Fatah coalition, Hadi al-Ameri, a reliable source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the meeting is taking place at President Salih's office, who is also the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan's Presidential candidate.

The leader of al-Fatah coalition, Hadi al-Ameri, called on the supreme religious authority in Najaf to intervene and solve the political crisis in Iraq.