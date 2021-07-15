President Salih to Senior US official: Iraq's security is vital for regional stability 

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, July 15, the President of the Republic of Iraq, Barham Salih met with the US National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk alongside an accompanying delegation in the Salam Palace.

President Salih and Mr. McGurk discussed their countries' bilateral relations, with focus on how to enhance and strengthen these ties in politics, security related-matters.

They agreed upon the importance of further developing trade and cultural cooperation, and holding dialogue on strategic issues of common interest.

Sovereignty of each state must be respected, both sides agreed.

Discussions at the meeting placed emphasis on the importance of sustaining efforts in the fight against terrorism and on working together to combat and uproot the terror.

Issues of common concern in addition to the recent developments related- regional and international situation were discussed during the meeting.

Iraqi President Salih underlined how important it was to maintain peace, security and stability in the region, and work together towards calming tensions there, where these could be done through holding further dialogue and having good neighborly relations.

A secure and stable Iraq that enjoys full sovereignty is an imperative need in the world today for bringing about peace and stability in the region, President Salih said, while noting that there should be more regional and international efforts and cooperation in order to address the challenges presented by the terrorism, confront the climate change as well as how to encourage environmental sustainability and protecting the environment.