President Salih: the water file is part of Iraq's national security

Shafaq News / the President of the Republic of Iraq, Barham Salih met with the Iraqi Minister of Water Resources, Mr. Mahdi Rashid al-Hamdani to discuss the water challenges faced by our country. The meeting was held at al-Salam Palace in Baghdad.

Necessary steps should be undertaken in the management of water scarcity and strategies to increase water resilience to climate change that swept our country and the globe as well, President Salih said.

It is crucial to further support plans and strategies developed in the area of sustainable use of water resources, the Iraqi President underscored, while the Iraqi government's initiative on " reviving Mesopotamia" should be launched. It is, therefore, tackling climate change has become a national priority, he added.

It is vital that Iraq continues the work with the neighbouring States to improve water regulation and manage the sustainable use of water resources, His Excellency underlined, that this should be based on the principles of good neighbourliness, taking into account mutual interest as well as ensuring that there is no harm for Iraq.