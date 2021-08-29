President Salih stresses the region's need for a new system to confront crises

Shafaq News / The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, stressed the region's need for a new system to confront terrorism, economic fluctuations, and climate change.

Salih said in a speech during his participation in the Al-Rafidain Forum in Baghdad, "the collapse of the regional system is behind the persistence of its crises."

"Iraq needs a serious dialogue that discusses the internal crisis objectively", considering the rampant corruption, mismanagement, poor services, and the people's questioning of the regime's legitimacy, are crises that cannot be tolerated.