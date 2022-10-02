President Salih receives letter from the French President

Shafaq News / The President of the Republic, Barham Salih, received on Sunday, a written message from French President Emmanuel Macron.

The media office of the President's Office stated in a statement, "President Barham Salih received today Sunday at Al-salam Palace in Baghdad, the French Ambassador Eric Chevalier, who conveyed the greetings of French President Emmanuel Macron to the President coupled with a written message related to the solid bilateral relations that The two countries unite and strengthen them in various fields in a way that guarantees common interests and sovereignty, in addition to France's support for the security and stability of Iraq, noting that "Salih conveyed, the French ambassador, his greetings and appreciation to President Macron."

The statement added, "During the meeting, bilateral relations and ways of enhancing them in various fields were discussed, and cooperation in various challenges, especially the fight against terrorism, was emphasized," pointing to "political, economic, commercial, cultural and environmental cooperation."

(INA)