President Salih receives a letter from his Chinese counterpart 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-08T12:17:26+0000
Shafaq News/Iraq's outgoing President Barham Salih received the Chinese ambassador to Iraq, Cue Wei, in al-Salam (Peace) palace in Baghdad earlier today, Thursday.

During the meeting, the diplomat handed the Iraqi president a letter from his Chinese president, Xi Jinping, the Iraqi presidency said in an official statement.

The letter, according to the statement, touched upon the bilateral ties between Baghdad and Beijing and cooperation prospects between the two countries. Salih expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the Chinese president, on his part.

The president discussed with his guest the historic Iraqi-Chinese relations, calling for bolstering the cultural, economic, industrial, and commercial cooperation between their respective countries. 

Cue Wei reiterated his country's commitment to supporting Iraq's security and stability, highlighting dialogue as the solely means to address the political crisis in the country.

