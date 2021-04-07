President Salih ratifies the budget law

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-07T13:30:36+0000

Shafaq News/ The President of the Republic of Iraq, Barham Salih, reportedly ratified today, Wednesday, the budget law approved on March 31. A source told Shafaq News Agency that President Salih Ratified today the budget law of 2021 and referred it to the Ministry of Finance. The source added that the budget will be put into action Starting from tomorrow, Thursday. The Iraqi Parliament submitted yesterday, Tuesday, the Federal Budget law to the Presidency of the Republic for ratification, according to the Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Bashir Khalil Al-Haddad. A document appended by the Deputy General Secretariat of the Council of Representatives, Sadeq Jumah Hamid, and addressed to the Presidency of the Iraqi Republic, said, "in accordance with Article 73 provision 3 of the constitution, we send to you the Federal General Budget Law of 2021."

