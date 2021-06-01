President Salih meets with Deputy PM Talabani

Shafaq News/ The President of the Iraqi Republic, Barham Salih, hosted today, Tuesday, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, Qubad Talabani, and his accompanying delegation in the Salam Palace in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The media office of the Presidency said that the meeting highlighted the vitality of enhancing the cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil to consolidate security and stability in the country.

Salih and Talabani said that financial issues must be solely settled in accordance with the constitution, stressing the importance of implementing the provisions of the Federal Budget law, meet the demands of the citizens, join efforts to confront ISIS, and curb its attacks.

The President added, "Solutions emerge through understanding, serious talks, and mutual willingness to achieve the citizens' interests," stressing "the importance of resolving the outstanding issues, including the issue of the budget in accordance with the constitution and in a manner that preserves the rights of the Iraqi people, including the rights of citizens, employees, and retirees, in the Kurdistan region."