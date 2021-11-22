President Salih meets Sweden's MoFA

Shafaq News/ The President of the Republic of Iraq, Barham Salih, met on Monday with the Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Ann Linde, in the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, the meeting discussed the Iraqi- Swedish ties and exchanged views on cooperation prospects between Baghdad and Stockholm.

The meeting shed light upon the support the Swedish government and organizations provided to the Iraqi people and their role in sustaining Iraq's efforts in the battle against terrorism.

"Iraq has close relations with Sweden, where these could be enhanced through bilateral agreements and memorandums of understanding," the readout quoted the Iraqi President, "Iraq looks forward to promoting its relations with its friends in the international community and coordinating the efforts to address the challenges of terrorism and extremist ideologies."

"We have to step up our collective efforts and work together to tackle climate change and protect the environment," President Salih continued.

The Swedish Foreign Minister Ann highlighted her country's commitment to supporting security and stability in Iraq and the Middle East, and implementing further reforms to boost the domestic economy.