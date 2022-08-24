President Salih hosts meeting with PM, Parliament Speaker, SJC

Shafaq News / President Barham Salih hosted on Wednesday, a meeting that included Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Parliament Speaker Muhammad Al-Halbousi, and the President of the Supreme Judicial Council – SJC, Judge Faiq Zaidan to study the latest developments in the country and its repercussions.

The meeting affirmed that the ongoing state of political turmoil negatively affects the national efforts ‘aimed at consolidating security, stability and the safety of citizens, as this calls for an active and serious stance from all to prevent escalation and adopt the national dialogue as the only way to resolve crises’, according to a statement by the Presidency of the Republic, received by the Iraqi News Agency – INA.

The meeting pointed to "the need to take all steps to resume effective dialogue committed to the foundations of the supreme national interest, protect civil and social peace, reassure citizens, and take the necessary measures to treat the current crisis."

They stressed "the need to protect all state institutions as to preserve prestige and independence in accordance with legal and constitutional contexts."

Peaceful demonstration and expression of opinion ‘is a constitutionally guaranteed right, with the need to adhere to regulations and laws, maintain public security and public property, as to deal with demands in accordance with legal and constitutional frameworks,’ included the statement.

