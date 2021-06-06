President Salih discusses with Talabani several issues of mutual interest

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, and the co-chair of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Bafel Talabani, confirmed their willingness to resolve the Baghdad-Erbil outstanding issues based on the constitution.

A statement by the Presidency of the Republic said that during the meeting, Salih and Talabani reviewed the political developments in the country, enhancing dialogue and resolving outstanding issues between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government, in a way that achieves social justice.

The two parties emphasized the importance of cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil to reach a common vision that serves the country, enhances security and stability, and achieves the aspirations of the Iraqi people.