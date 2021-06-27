Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Salih discusses with Jordanian King Abdullah several issues of mutual interest

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-27T10:33:15+0000
President Salih discusses with Jordanian King Abdullah several issues of mutual interest
Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Barham Salih and Jordanian King Abdullah II stressed today the need to enhance Iraqi-Jordanian relations to serve the stability of the region.

 The Presidency of the Republic said in a statement that Salih received, today, King Abdullah II of Jordan at Baghdad Airport.

During their meeting, Salih commended the depth of the bilateral relations that bring together the two neighboring countries, stressing the need for joint work to develop these relations in various fields.

 According to the statement, the meeting shed light on the trilateral summit between Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt, stressing the need for communication in order to achieve economic and commercial integration, by supporting investment, joint industrial cities, and cooperation in the field of energy, oil transportation, and infrastructure projects.

The meeting also dealt with the aspect of coordination to confront terrorism, COVID-19, and climate change.

 President Barham Salih stressed that Iraq is looking forward to enhancing cooperation with Cairo and Amman.

For his part, the Jordanian King emphasized the importance of the summit to resolve crises and ease tensions in the region, especially in Syria, Yemen, and Libya.

King Abdullah reiterated his country's support for Iraq in maintaining its security and stability, emphasizing the importance of the agreements concluded between the two countries in the economic and trade fields.

related

President Salih discusses with Talabani several issues of mutual interest

Date: 2021-06-06 10:04:56
President Salih discusses with Talabani several issues of mutual interest

Al-Sistani-Pope upcoming meeting, “an expression of moderation”, Iraqi President

Date: 2021-02-24 20:59:28
Al-Sistani-Pope upcoming meeting, “an expression of moderation”, Iraqi President

Salih calls for al-Anfal victims body repatriation

Date: 2021-04-14 12:33:49
Salih calls for al-Anfal victims body repatriation

President Salih ratifies the budget law

Date: 2021-04-07 13:30:36
President Salih ratifies the budget law

Salih reviewed the regional developments with his French counterpart

Date: 2020-12-02 17:49:05
Salih reviewed the regional developments with his French counterpart

Iraq and Kurdistan’ officials condemn Baghdad ‘twin explosions

Date: 2021-01-21 12:27:31
Iraq and Kurdistan’ officials condemn Baghdad ‘twin explosions

President Salih discusses Iraq's water challenges with Minister Rachid

Date: 2021-05-11 13:31:29
President Salih discusses Iraq's water challenges with Minister Rachid

Iraq’s President: the memorandum with UK serves the interests of the two-friendly people

Date: 2021-06-08 20:28:29
Iraq’s President: the memorandum with UK serves the interests of the two-friendly people