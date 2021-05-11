President Salih discusses Iraq's water challenges with Minister Rachid

Shafaq News/ The President of the Republic of Iraq, Barham Salih, hosted today, Tuesday, the Iraqi Minister of Water Resources, Mahdi Rachid, in the Salam Palace in Baghdad.

A readout of the meeting issued by the Iraqi Presidency said that President Salih discussed with his guest updates on the water situation in the country, the diminished water stage at the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, Iraq's water share, and water supplies during summer.

President Salih laid emphasis upon the vitality of the water file, deeming it a "foundation of the Iraqi National Security". The President highlighted the need for dialogue in regulating the water relations with Iraq's neighbors to achieve mutual benefit from this vital resource, appraising the Ministry's role in this regard.

The President stressed on cooperating with international organizations to devise plans for confronting the drought, dissertation, and climate change.

Minister Rachid presented a detailed review of the water situation in the country, the plans laid to address the challenges facing this file, and the negotiations with neighboring countries over Iraq's share of water.