Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Salih arrives in Erbil

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-28T13:57:18+0000
President Salih arrives in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The President of the Republic of Iraq, Barham Salih, landed earlier today, Wednesday, in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the President of the Kurdistan Region was on the head of the reception delegation. 

According to information obtained by Shafaq News Agency, President Salih will convene with President Barzani and senior officials in the region to discuss the conditions in Kurdistan and Iraq, as well as the preparations for the impending legislative elections. 

Salih will also touch up unifying the Kurdish political discourse, the attack that targeted the Erbil International Airport, and updates on the situation in the region. 

Salih's visit comes shortly after the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Javad Zarif, embarked on an official visit to Erbil, where he met with Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, PM Masrour Barzani, and President Nechirvan Barzani.

related

Salih calls for distancing the Budget from political conflict and resolving Baghdad-Erbil issues

Date: 2021-02-02 11:37:23
Salih calls for distancing the Budget from political conflict and resolving Baghdad-Erbil issues

President Salih ratifies the budget law

Date: 2021-04-07 13:30:36
President Salih ratifies the budget law

President Salih Ratifies the Reparation law for ISIS Female Survivors

Date: 2021-03-08 13:09:51
President Salih Ratifies the Reparation law for ISIS Female Survivors

Iraq’s Salih met the Kurdish delegation in Baghdad

Date: 2021-03-17 20:42:47
Iraq’s Salih met the Kurdish delegation in Baghdad

President Salih: we shall honor the Faily Kurds' sacrifices

Date: 2021-04-08 14:13:10
President Salih: we shall honor the Faily Kurds' sacrifices

+20 terrorists killed in the "Alert Lion" operation in Makhmour mountains

Date: 2021-03-24 09:48:56
+20 terrorists killed in the "Alert Lion" operation in Makhmour mountains

MP: Early elections will create tensions

Date: 2020-08-01 16:35:15
MP: Early elections will create tensions

Al-Kadhimi: our response will be bold and earth-shattering

Date: 2021-01-21 21:04:10
Al-Kadhimi: our response will be bold and earth-shattering