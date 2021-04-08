Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Salih approves the Federal budget law

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-08T11:14:57+0000
President Salih approves the Federal budget law

Shafaq News / The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, approved today the federal fiscal budget law for 2021.

Salih said that the budget approval secures the Iraqi people's needs, finances the salaries of employees and government expenditures, to achieve social justice in the country.

President Salih stressed the need to adopt financial and economic reform and support the various economic sectors, indicating that the approval of the budget is an important step towards strengthening the role of the departments concerned with implementing the budget's provisions, rebuilding the country, support low-income citizens, provide job opportunities, and fight corruption.

On March 31, the Iraqi parliament voted on the 2021 federal budget law, with a deficit of more than 28 trillion dinars.

The general budget revenues amounted to more than 101 trillion Iraqi dinars, while expenditures were estimated at 129 trillion dinars.

related

Salih: to insure “Justice” to all Iraqis

Date: 2020-12-17 08:46:54
Salih: to insure “Justice” to all Iraqis

President Salih Ratifies the Reparation law for ISIS Female Survivors

Date: 2021-03-08 13:09:51
President Salih Ratifies the Reparation law for ISIS Female Survivors

Salih hosts al-Kadhimi ahead of "postponing the election's decision"

Date: 2021-01-18 16:47:41
Salih hosts al-Kadhimi ahead of "postponing the election's decision"

Salih on Shaways's passing: We lost a national revolutionary figure

Date: 2021-02-15 15:50:58
Salih on Shaways's passing: We lost a national revolutionary figure

Salih discusses with the Kurdistan delegation solutions to the outstanding issues

Date: 2020-12-17 14:30:55
Salih discusses with the Kurdistan delegation solutions to the outstanding issues

No peace treaty with Israel, Iraq denies

Date: 2021-03-09 16:21:00
No peace treaty with Israel, Iraq denies

Salih congratulates Biden on his inauguration

Date: 2021-01-20 20:35:09
Salih congratulates Biden on his inauguration

salih and Kurdistan's delegation draw a line between the financial and political issues

Date: 2021-02-15 16:35:00
salih and Kurdistan's delegation draw a line between the financial and political issues