President Salih and Plasschaert stress the need to end the political crisis

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-02T10:28:49+0000
President Salih and Plasschaert stress the need to end the political crisis

Shafaq News / President Barham Salih and the representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, stressed Sunday the importance of ending the political crisis by means of dialogue.

The Office of the President said in a statement said, "the President of the Republic, Barham Salih, received today at the Peace Palace in Baghdad, the representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert."

"During the meeting, both parties discussed the general conditions in the country, especially security and political ones, where the importance of ending the political crisis through dialogue and taking into account the serious challenges facing the country," noting "meeting national entitlements, and reaching positive results that ensure security, stability and safety of citizens and achieve their aspirations," the statement added.

(INA)

