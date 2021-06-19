President Salih and PM al-Kadhimi conduct phone calls with Iran's President-elect Raisi

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-19T16:51:07+0000

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, and Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, held phone calls with the Iranian President-elect, Ibrahim Raisi, noting that both sent a cable of congratulations for Iran's former chief Justice for winning the Presidential race. In a readout issued by the Iraqi Presidency, President Salih congratulated Iran's President-elect Raisi in a phone he conducted earlier today, Saturday. According to the readout, both sides praised the solid and mutual relations between Iraq and Iran, the firm relations between the nations of both countries, stressing upon bolstering Baghdad-Tehran's political, security, economic, commercial, and cultural cooperation. A brief statement of the Iraqi Prime Minister's office said that PM al-Kadhimi held a phone call with the Iranian President-elect Raisi and extended congratulations for winning the Presidential elections. Al-Kadhimi laid emphasis on enhancing the relations between the two neighboring countries and Iraq's aspirations to expand the cooperation between Iraq and Iran, especially in the economic and security aspects, and the fight against terrorism. The Iranian President-elect thanked al-Kadhimi, shedding light on the historic ties between both countries and the Islamic Republic's commitment to developing them. President-elect Raisi extended an official invitation to PM al-Kadhimi to visit Tehran, according to al-Kadhimi's office.

related

Salih hosts al-Kadhimi ahead of "postponing the election's decision"

Date: 2021-01-18 16:47:41

Salih discusses bilateral relations with the Pakistani Minister of Military Production

Date: 2021-01-26 10:57:22

PM held expanded security meeting the at the eve of al-Salam brigades Mobilization

Date: 2021-02-09 15:59:58

Al-Kadhimi: the security forces are determined to prohibit fugitive weapons

Date: 2021-05-05 20:57:48

UK to hand Iraq around 5000 looted artifacts

Date: 2020-10-23 10:00:01

Al-Kadhimi dismisses Basra's police chief

Date: 2020-08-17 17:32:00

Salih calls for al-Anfal victims body repatriation

Date: 2021-04-14 12:33:49

The Iraqi Forces Alliance applauds al-Kadhimi's visit to UAE

Date: 2021-04-04 13:34:27