Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Salih, Zaidan, and al-Ameri hold a "Special" meeting in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-13T21:33:41+0000
President Salih, Zaidan, and al-Ameri hold a "Special" meeting in Baghdad

Shafaq News / Iraq's President, Barham Salih, and the head of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zaidan, held today a "special" meeting with the head of al-Fatah coalition, Hadi al-Ameri, a reliable source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the meeting is taking place at President Salih's office, who is also the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan's Presidential candidate. 

The leader of al-Fatah coalition, Hadi al-Ameri, called on the supreme religious authority in Najaf to intervene and solve the political crisis in Iraq.

Yesterday, the members of the Sadrist bloc in Iraq's parliament resigned earlier today after their leader, powerful Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, asked them to step down amid a prolonged stalemate over forming a government.

related

Iraq’s Salih met the Kurdish delegation in Baghdad

Date: 2021-03-17 20:42:47
Iraq’s Salih met the Kurdish delegation in Baghdad

Al-Fateh: The largest Prlieanmentary  bloc will be formed in the house of the "Sheikh of the Mujahideen"

Date: 2021-12-02 09:02:20
Al-Fateh: The largest Prlieanmentary  bloc will be formed in the house of the "Sheikh of the Mujahideen"

President Salih arrives in Erbil

Date: 2021-04-28 13:57:18
President Salih arrives in Erbil

Al-Sadr offers the Interior portfolio to Al-Fatah in exchange for disengaging the alliance with Al-Maliki

Date: 2022-01-27 10:56:21
Al-Sadr offers the Interior portfolio to Al-Fatah in exchange for disengaging the alliance with Al-Maliki

President Salih: Iraq is facing major challenges

Date: 2021-11-16 08:52:18
President Salih: Iraq is facing major challenges

President Salih ratifies the budget law

Date: 2021-04-07 13:30:36
President Salih ratifies the budget law

President Salih Ratifies the Reparation law for ISIS Female Survivors

Date: 2021-03-08 13:09:51
President Salih Ratifies the Reparation law for ISIS Female Survivors

Al-Fateh announced its commitment to Federal Court's decision regarding the elections

Date: 2021-12-27 15:11:00
Al-Fateh announced its commitment to Federal Court's decision regarding the elections