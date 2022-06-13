President Salih, Zaidan, and al-Ameri hold a "Special" meeting in Baghdad

Shafaq News / Iraq's President, Barham Salih, and the head of the Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zaidan, held today a "special" meeting with the head of al-Fatah coalition, Hadi al-Ameri, a reliable source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the meeting is taking place at President Salih's office, who is also the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan's Presidential candidate.

The leader of al-Fatah coalition, Hadi al-Ameri, called on the supreme religious authority in Najaf to intervene and solve the political crisis in Iraq.

Yesterday, the members of the Sadrist bloc in Iraq's parliament resigned earlier today after their leader, powerful Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, asked them to step down amid a prolonged stalemate over forming a government.