President Salih: We cannot underestimate any attempts to revive terrorism

Shafaq News / Iraqi President, Barham Salih, denounced today the terrorist attack that targeted al-Azim district.

Salih said in a tweet, "the cowardly terrorist attack that targeted the Iraqi army's heroes in Diyala is a failed attempt to threaten our security. We cannot underestimate such attempts to revive terrorism."

"We must strengthen our infernal front and proceed with our constitution entitlements to form a government capable of protecting national security and the people", he added.

Earlier today, a violent ISIS attack on the outskirts of Diyala resulted in 11 deaths from the Iraqi army, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that more than ten terrorists attacked an army headquarters, west of al-Azim district, killing 11 soldiers.

Reinforcements were brought to the site of the incident, and the bodies were evacuated, according to the source.

Areas on the outskirts of Diyala are constantly subjected to terrorist attacks, due to the security gaps between Diyala and Saladin.