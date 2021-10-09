President Salih: Tomorrow's election is pivotal and foundational

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-09T14:56:23+0000

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, said that the entire world will closely watch the parliamentary election scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, calling for broad participation. "Tomorrow's election is one of the most crucial in Iraq's modern history," President Salih said in a televised speech earlier today, "it is crucial and foundational, as it comes at a critical juncture and a defining patriotic moment." "Tomorrow's poll is an opportunity to build a capable state that corrects the incorrect courses, strikes corruption, and works on reviewing the constitution via a new political and social contract." "Correcting the courses and building a capable state can only be achieved by forming a parliament that reflects the actual will of the Iraqis and capable of forming an efficient cabinet that responds to the challenges without complacency and appeasement." President Salih called for "broad participation in the election. It shall be a turning point in the fate of our country and achieve a true representation of our nation." "We admit the presence of a structural dysfunction that accompanied the governance system since 2003, and we appreciate the conversion of our country from oppression to constitutionality." "Tomorrow's election shall be a national moment to retrieve the Iraqi initiative and attain the aspired reform by invoking the people; being the source of authority." "Tomorrow, the eyes of the entire world will be looking at the Iraqis, watching the will of the nation that did not break despite the storms of violence, wars, and persecution; that coped with the harshest ISIS offensive and emerged victorious, protecting the country and the region from the scourge of this organization and its vicious plots." "Tomorrow's election is a message to the world that affirms the options of the nation about freedom and sovereignty, recovering its cultural status, and its pivotal international and regional role." Tomorrow, Sunday, Iraqis are to elect a new parliament in the fifth such vote since a United States-led invasion in 2003 overthrew longtime leader Saddam Hussein. A total of 329 seats are up for grabs in the election, which was moved forward from 2022 as a concession to youth-led pro-democracy protests that erupted in late 2019. But many voters are expected to stay away amid widespread anger over corruption and ineffectual governance that has failed to meet the aspirations of Iraq’s 40 million people, 60 percent of whom are aged under 25. There are fears voter turnout could drop below the 44.5 percent figure registered in 2018.

related

The Iraqi President to visit Erbil today

Date: 2021-04-28 08:26:13

Iraq’s Salih met the Kurdish delegation in Baghdad

Date: 2021-03-17 20:42:47

Barham Salih: a letter of thanks to the security forces in Shilan's case

Date: 2020-09-20 13:19:25

Iraq’ Barham Salih to build a strong Iraq

Date: 2021-01-06 09:18:05

President Salih: Iraq lost a thousand billion dollars due to corruption

Date: 2021-05-23 09:27:07

President Salih introduces a New Penal Code

Date: 2021-08-18 14:43:11

President Salih receives the Jordanian Monarch in Baghdad's International Airport

Date: 2021-06-27 08:55:18

President Salih receives President Barzani at the Salam Palace

Date: 2021-04-10 15:44:52