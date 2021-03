Shafaq News/ The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, ratified on Monday the Reparation law for Yazidi, Shabak, and Turkmen Female Survivors of ISIS captivity.

A Presidential statement said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, "the ratification marks the International Women's Day. It took place in the Parliament, in the presence of the Parliament Speaker, head of the Supreme Judicial Council, and a group of female survivors of terrorism."