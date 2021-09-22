President Salih Meets Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in New York

Shafaq News / the President of the Republic of Iraq, Barham Salih met with the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Iraqi-Turkish bilateral ties were discussed during the meeting, and the importance of working together to boost that friendship at every level in ways that serve the two nations' ties was stressed.

Discussions placed emphasis on the recent developments related-matters in the region.

Establishing the foundations of stability in the region, and de-escalating the crisis there, are of great importance, President Salih highlighted, where there could be further dialogue on finding the solutions for the lingering issues.

Sovereignty of each state must be respected, he said, while interference, attacks or any action that could threaten peace and security must be rejected.

However, regional and international efforts should be stepped up collectively to build regional and international peace, security, the Iraqi President underscored.

Turkey's President praised the efforts made by Iraq to ease tensions in the region through having dialogue, and further he spoke about his country's support for a secure and stable Iraq.