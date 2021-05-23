President Salih: Iraq lost a thousand billion dollars due to corruption

Shafaq News / The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, revealed that Iraq had lost a thousand billion dollars since the fall of Saddam Hussein's regime until now due to widespread financial and administrative corruption in state departments and institutions.

In a special speech on administrative and financial corruption in Iraq, Salih said that "150 billion dollars have been lost due to corruption deals abroad since 2003."

Salih announced that he had submitted a bill to recover corruption money, hold the corrupt accountable, and bring them to justice.

He called for forming an international coalition to combat corruption along the lines of the Global Coalition to Combat ISIS.

"It is not impossible to deal with corruption locally. The law seeks to recover corruption funds through agreements with states and cooperation with international and specialized bodies, and to benefit from successful global experiences to curb this phenomenon", he concluded.