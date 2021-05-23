Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Salih: Iraq lost a thousand billion dollars due to corruption

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-23T09:27:07+0000
President Salih: Iraq lost a thousand billion dollars due to corruption

Shafaq News / The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, revealed that Iraq had lost a thousand billion dollars since the fall of Saddam Hussein's regime until now due to widespread financial and administrative corruption in state departments and institutions.

In a special speech on administrative and financial corruption in Iraq, Salih said that "150 billion dollars have been lost due to corruption deals abroad since 2003."

Salih announced that he had submitted a bill to recover corruption money, hold the corrupt accountable, and bring them to justice.

He called for forming an international coalition to combat corruption along the lines of the Global Coalition to Combat ISIS.

"It is not impossible to deal with corruption locally. The law seeks to recover corruption funds through agreements with states and cooperation with international and specialized bodies, and to benefit from successful global experiences to curb this phenomenon", he concluded.

related

President Salih arrives in Erbil

Date: 2021-04-28 13:57:18
President Salih arrives in Erbil

Salih-Kadhimi: The Israeli attacks on the Palestinian people are inhuman

Date: 2021-05-18 17:40:59
Salih-Kadhimi: The Israeli attacks on the Palestinian people are inhuman

Salih ratifies a decree on the Legislative elections date

Date: 2021-04-12 15:50:27
Salih ratifies a decree on the Legislative elections date

Salih: The Levant is unimaginable without its Christians

Date: 2021-03-05 13:39:09
Salih: The Levant is unimaginable without its Christians

Iraq’ Salih meets the US ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2021-01-07 13:33:56
Iraq’ Salih meets the US ambassador to Iraq

Salih ratifies the pensions bill for Healthcare personnel who passed away from COVID-19

Date: 2021-03-31 14:31:36
Salih ratifies the pensions bill for Healthcare personnel who passed away from COVID-19

Salih calls for distancing the Budget from political conflict and resolving Baghdad-Erbil issues

Date: 2021-02-02 11:37:23
Salih calls for distancing the Budget from political conflict and resolving Baghdad-Erbil issues

Iraqi presidency source clarifies about the new finance law

Date: 2020-11-19 16:36:04
Iraqi presidency source clarifies about the new finance law